Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow in Woodland Heights. Beautiful hardwood floors make this rental a great find. Great location to everything the Heights has to offer. New washer and dryer just installed. Close to restaurants, nightlife, and White Oak park. Easy access to both I-10 and I-45 to Downtown, Galleria, and Washington Corridor. Come see your new home today!