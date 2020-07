Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

The 393 Plan is a splendid 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home. This home provides an open floor plan with a view from kitchen to family room, great for gatherings. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.