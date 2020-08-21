7 Square Apartments

Amenities
7 Square Luxury Apartment Homes offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans in the desirable Memorial neighborhood. This ideal location offers quick access to Interstate 10 and is close to the Houston Galleria and City Centre. A true urbanite destination. 7 Square Luxury Apartment Homes, is minutes from downtown Houston and Memorial Park. Experience life in the loop without all of the hassles. The community offers everything you want and more, including an athletic club with a yoga and spinning zone, massage room, and resorts style swimming pool with sun decks, tanning ledges, and Texan Barbeque Island. 7 Square Luxury Apartment Homes features a Wi-Fi Caf and Resident Business Center and boasts a resident lounge, billiard and game room, poker room, social room, and wine tasting room. The interior parking garage offers direct access to your floor. Live a stress-free lifestyle with our 24-hour emergency maintenance and planned community activities.