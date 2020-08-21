All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 24 2020 at 9:06 AM
7 Square Apartments

7777 Katy Fwy · (281) 937-8835
Location

7777 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024
Great Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 269 · Avail. now

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Dec 29

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 483 · Avail. Dec 9

$1,154

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

See 75+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 · Avail. Jan 8

$1,554

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. Nov 25

$1,554

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Unit 280 · Avail. Dec 4

$1,554

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7 Square Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
accessible
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
cats allowed
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
dogs allowed
e-payments
elevator
game room
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
parking
pet friendly
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
24hr maintenance
conference room
smoke-free community
wine room
yoga
7 Square Luxury Apartment Homes offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans in the desirable Memorial neighborhood. This ideal location offers quick access to Interstate 10 and is close to the Houston Galleria and City Centre. A true urbanite destination. 7 Square Luxury Apartment Homes, is minutes from downtown Houston and Memorial Park. Experience life in the loop without all of the hassles. The community offers everything you want and more, including an athletic club with a yoga and spinning zone, massage room, and resorts style swimming pool with sun decks, tanning ledges, and Texan Barbeque Island. 7 Square Luxury Apartment Homes features a Wi-Fi Caf and Resident Business Center and boasts a resident lounge, billiard and game room, poker room, social room, and wine tasting room. The interior parking garage offers direct access to your floor. Live a stress-free lifestyle with our 24-hour emergency maintenance and planned community activities.

Property Details

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $135 admin fee
Additional: Resident Services and Valet Trash: $45
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet.
fee: $200 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs.
Parking Details: Reserved deck parking: $50/month. Reserved parking around the building perimeter: $45/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $15/month
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Square Apartments have any available units?
7 Square Apartments has 97 units available starting at $1,154 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Square Apartments have?
Some of 7 Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
7 Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 7 Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 7 Square Apartments offers parking.
Does 7 Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 7 Square Apartments has a pool.
Does 7 Square Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, 7 Square Apartments has accessible units.
Does 7 Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
