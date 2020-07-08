6915 Jalna St

Amenities

This lovely single-level home is full of amazing upgrades, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single family house near Galleria, with easy access to I-10.



Beautiful kitchen equipped with ceramic flooring, a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.



This amazing unit is also equipped with air-conditioner for those hot Texan days, electric heating system for winter nights, washer and dryer, French doors lead to a beautiful patio, fully fenced with a large wood deck.



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



