6915 Jalna St

Amenities
This lovely single-level home is full of amazing upgrades, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single family house near Galleria, with easy access to I-10.
Beautiful kitchen equipped with ceramic flooring, a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.
This amazing unit is also equipped with air-conditioner for those hot Texan days, electric heating system for winter nights, washer and dryer, French doors lead to a beautiful patio, fully fenced with a large wood deck.
Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5767712)