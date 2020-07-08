All apartments in Houston
6915 Jalna St
6915 Jalna St

6915 Jalna Street · No Longer Available
Location

6915 Jalna Street, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This lovely single-level home is full of amazing upgrades, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single family house near Galleria, with easy access to I-10.

Beautiful kitchen equipped with ceramic flooring, a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal.

This amazing unit is also equipped with air-conditioner for those hot Texan days, electric heating system for winter nights, washer and dryer, French doors lead to a beautiful patio, fully fenced with a large wood deck.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply; all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5767712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Jalna St have any available units?
6915 Jalna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Jalna St have?
Some of 6915 Jalna St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Jalna St currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Jalna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Jalna St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6915 Jalna St is pet friendly.
Does 6915 Jalna St offer parking?
Yes, 6915 Jalna St offers parking.
Does 6915 Jalna St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6915 Jalna St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Jalna St have a pool?
No, 6915 Jalna St does not have a pool.
Does 6915 Jalna St have accessible units?
No, 6915 Jalna St does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Jalna St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6915 Jalna St has units with dishwashers.

