Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:07 AM

6910 Del Rio Street, 16

6910 Del Rio Street · No Longer Available
Location

6910 Del Rio Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious upstairs unit.
6 unit complex in a quite neighborhood located in South Side Houston near Old Spanish Road and 288.
Apartment complex was built in 1945 but we've been renovating.
Feel free to do a drive by of the property and if interested please apply online at www.fatproperty.com/apply contact us at 832.640.4444
There is no onsite office so come to our main office located at 3800 Garrott 77006

fp3800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 have any available units?
6910 Del Rio Street, 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 have?
Some of 6910 Del Rio Street, 16's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Del Rio Street, 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 is pet friendly.
Does 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 offer parking?
Yes, 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 offers parking.
Does 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 have a pool?
No, 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 does not have a pool.
Does 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 have accessible units?
No, 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 Del Rio Street, 16 does not have units with dishwashers.

