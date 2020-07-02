6910 Del Rio Street, 16

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious upstairs unit.

6 unit complex in a quite neighborhood located in South Side Houston near Old Spanish Road and 288.

Apartment complex was built in 1945 but we've been renovating.

Feel free to do a drive by of the property and if interested please apply online at www.fatproperty.com/apply contact us at 832.640.4444

There is no onsite office so come to our main office located at 3800 Garrott 77006



fp3800