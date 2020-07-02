All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6818 Concho Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6818 Concho Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:21 PM

6818 Concho Street

6818 Concho Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sharpstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6818 Concho Street, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION! Walking distance to HBU, Bayland Park, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and more! Easy access to major roadways, but set back in a quiet and comfortable neighborhood with great neighbors! This spacious home has lots of upgrades and THREE bedrooms! There is high-quality granite throughout, kitchen boasts newer stainless steel appliances and upgraded kitchen sink. Tile in the kitchen, dining, and bathrooms, restored hardwood floors throughout the remainder of the home. Large backyard patio and large yard - great for entertaining or playing. You will love this home! Interested in leasing?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6818 Concho Street have any available units?
6818 Concho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6818 Concho Street have?
Some of 6818 Concho Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6818 Concho Street currently offering any rent specials?
6818 Concho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6818 Concho Street pet-friendly?
No, 6818 Concho Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6818 Concho Street offer parking?
Yes, 6818 Concho Street offers parking.
Does 6818 Concho Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6818 Concho Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6818 Concho Street have a pool?
No, 6818 Concho Street does not have a pool.
Does 6818 Concho Street have accessible units?
Yes, 6818 Concho Street has accessible units.
Does 6818 Concho Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6818 Concho Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Costa Vizcaya
12020 N Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Tinsley on the Park
919 Gillette St
Houston, TX 77019
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Domain West
611 Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd
Houston, TX 77375
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston