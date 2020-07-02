6818 Concho Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

GREAT LOCATION! Walking distance to HBU, Bayland Park, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and more! Easy access to major roadways, but set back in a quiet and comfortable neighborhood with great neighbors! This spacious home has lots of upgrades and THREE bedrooms! There is high-quality granite throughout, kitchen boasts newer stainless steel appliances and upgraded kitchen sink. Tile in the kitchen, dining, and bathrooms, restored hardwood floors throughout the remainder of the home. Large backyard patio and large yard - great for entertaining or playing. You will love this home! Interested in leasing?