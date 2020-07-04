All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:34 AM

6718 Dillon St

6718 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

6718 Dillon Street, Houston, TX 77061
Greater Hobby Area

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6718 Dillon St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

Price: $1000
Security Deposit: $800
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 816
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove, Disposal, Refrigerator.

Extras: Come take a look at this cute, open concept living house, you'll love it! It has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath. It offers lovely wood tile throughout the property. Large living room area with plenty of sunlight. The cute, open kitchen has more than enough cabinets and counter space. Stove and refrigerator are included! Nice large backyard, one car attached garage. Want to know more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE4413770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6718 Dillon St have any available units?
6718 Dillon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6718 Dillon St have?
Some of 6718 Dillon St's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6718 Dillon St currently offering any rent specials?
6718 Dillon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6718 Dillon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6718 Dillon St is pet friendly.
Does 6718 Dillon St offer parking?
Yes, 6718 Dillon St offers parking.
Does 6718 Dillon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6718 Dillon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6718 Dillon St have a pool?
No, 6718 Dillon St does not have a pool.
Does 6718 Dillon St have accessible units?
No, 6718 Dillon St does not have accessible units.
Does 6718 Dillon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6718 Dillon St does not have units with dishwashers.

