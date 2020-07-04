6718 Dillon St

Amenities
Price: $1000
Security Deposit: $800
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 816
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 1
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove, Disposal, Refrigerator.
Extras: Come take a look at this cute, open concept living house, you'll love it! It has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath. It offers lovely wood tile throughout the property. Large living room area with plenty of sunlight. The cute, open kitchen has more than enough cabinets and counter space. Stove and refrigerator are included! Nice large backyard, one car attached garage. Want to know more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
