Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6718 Dillon St - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



Price: $1000

Security Deposit: $800

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 816

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 1

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove, Disposal, Refrigerator.



Extras: Come take a look at this cute, open concept living house, you'll love it! It has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 full bath. It offers lovely wood tile throughout the property. Large living room area with plenty of sunlight. The cute, open kitchen has more than enough cabinets and counter space. Stove and refrigerator are included! Nice large backyard, one car attached garage. Want to know more? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



(RLNE4413770)