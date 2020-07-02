All apartments in Houston
Location

6707 Fairfield Street, Houston, TX 77023
Lawndale - Wayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Welcome home to 6707 Fairfield Street. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of East End Houston, just minutes from University of Houston, Texas Southern University, Houston Zoo and the Medical Center, shopping and major highways. It has 1,742 sqft that includes an enclosed patio, hardwood floors throughout, open concept floor plan, breakfast nook, a large carport with a large driveway gate. The massive den has a full bathroom and can also be used as a 3rd bedroom. The galley style kitchen has stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. This home is ready for immediate move-in and will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Fairfield Street have any available units?
6707 Fairfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6707 Fairfield Street have?
Some of 6707 Fairfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6707 Fairfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Fairfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Fairfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Fairfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6707 Fairfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 6707 Fairfield Street offers parking.
Does 6707 Fairfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6707 Fairfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Fairfield Street have a pool?
No, 6707 Fairfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Fairfield Street have accessible units?
No, 6707 Fairfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Fairfield Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6707 Fairfield Street has units with dishwashers.

