Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Welcome home to 6707 Fairfield Street. This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of East End Houston, just minutes from University of Houston, Texas Southern University, Houston Zoo and the Medical Center, shopping and major highways. It has 1,742 sqft that includes an enclosed patio, hardwood floors throughout, open concept floor plan, breakfast nook, a large carport with a large driveway gate. The massive den has a full bathroom and can also be used as a 3rd bedroom. The galley style kitchen has stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. This home is ready for immediate move-in and will not last long!