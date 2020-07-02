All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

670 Lester Street

670 Lester Street · No Longer Available
Location

670 Lester Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT - Stunning modern contemporary 3 story townhome in a gated community in Rice Military. BRAND NEW HIGH END CARPET in master bedroom. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with modern touches throughout. Massive living/dining combo with soaring high ceilings. Private patio located on the first floor with a BONUS outdoor space and balcony on the second floor. Features: stained concrete floors on first level, gorgeous wood floors on second level and brand new carpet on third floor master suite. Gated guest parking & 2 car garage. ALL appliances included with your rental: washer, dryer, fridge, stove, microwave. Easy access to I-10. Hurry! Schedule a private tour TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 Lester Street have any available units?
670 Lester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Lester Street have?
Some of 670 Lester Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Lester Street currently offering any rent specials?
670 Lester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Lester Street pet-friendly?
No, 670 Lester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 670 Lester Street offer parking?
Yes, 670 Lester Street offers parking.
Does 670 Lester Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 Lester Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Lester Street have a pool?
No, 670 Lester Street does not have a pool.
Does 670 Lester Street have accessible units?
No, 670 Lester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Lester Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Lester Street has units with dishwashers.

