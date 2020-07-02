6610 Hirondel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Bright and Airy, updated, freshly painted, and ready for immediate move in! Inviting tree shaded front yard welcomes you home to a cool place to meet and greet neighbors. Gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight. Gas range with double oven, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances/refrigerator included. Recently renovated with upgraded flooring, fixtures and granite counter tops. Laundry room located off breakfast room with full size washer and dryer included. Both bathrooms features granite counter tops and fully tiled baths/shower. Master bathroom decorated with trendy glass sliding barn door. Enjoy year round outdoor activities in spacious fully fenced backyard that features a 25x12 foot covered patio with ceiling fan and can lights. Only 1/2 block to Houston's Stewart Park and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and Schools.