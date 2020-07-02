All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6610 Hirondel Street

6610 Hirondel Street · No Longer Available
Location

6610 Hirondel Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Bright and Airy, updated, freshly painted, and ready for immediate move in! Inviting tree shaded front yard welcomes you home to a cool place to meet and greet neighbors. Gourmet kitchen is a chef's delight. Gas range with double oven, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances/refrigerator included. Recently renovated with upgraded flooring, fixtures and granite counter tops. Laundry room located off breakfast room with full size washer and dryer included. Both bathrooms features granite counter tops and fully tiled baths/shower. Master bathroom decorated with trendy glass sliding barn door. Enjoy year round outdoor activities in spacious fully fenced backyard that features a 25x12 foot covered patio with ceiling fan and can lights. Only 1/2 block to Houston's Stewart Park and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 Hirondel Street have any available units?
6610 Hirondel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6610 Hirondel Street have?
Some of 6610 Hirondel Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 Hirondel Street currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Hirondel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 Hirondel Street pet-friendly?
No, 6610 Hirondel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6610 Hirondel Street offer parking?
No, 6610 Hirondel Street does not offer parking.
Does 6610 Hirondel Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6610 Hirondel Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 Hirondel Street have a pool?
No, 6610 Hirondel Street does not have a pool.
Does 6610 Hirondel Street have accessible units?
No, 6610 Hirondel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 Hirondel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6610 Hirondel Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
