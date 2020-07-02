All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6602 Harbor Town Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6602 Harbor Town Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:14 PM

6602 Harbor Town Drive

6602 Harbor Town Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sharpstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6602 Harbor Town Dr, Houston, TX 77036
Sharpstown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo located in Sharpstown District. Near by shopping centers, and restaurants make the location very convenience. Easy access to major high way 59 and Beltway 8. The neighborhood is peaceful and quiet. The condo features light wood floors and varies wall colors that give you a sense of tranquility and happiness. Perfect home for roommates who seek to have their individual bathroom and walk-in closet. Some utilities are included with the rent. Don't miss this opportunity! great price! Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 Harbor Town Drive have any available units?
6602 Harbor Town Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 Harbor Town Drive have?
Some of 6602 Harbor Town Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 Harbor Town Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Harbor Town Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Harbor Town Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6602 Harbor Town Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6602 Harbor Town Drive offer parking?
No, 6602 Harbor Town Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6602 Harbor Town Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 Harbor Town Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Harbor Town Drive have a pool?
No, 6602 Harbor Town Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6602 Harbor Town Drive have accessible units?
No, 6602 Harbor Town Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Harbor Town Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6602 Harbor Town Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garrott
3602 Garrott Street
Houston, TX 77006
Domain by Windsor
1755 Crescent Plaza Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Creole on Yorktown
2400 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
Wimbledon Apartment Homes
16222 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Cambridge Place
10901 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
St. Gregory's Beach
5450 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The Museum Tower
4899 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston