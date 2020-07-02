6602 Harbor Town Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo located in Sharpstown District. Near by shopping centers, and restaurants make the location very convenience. Easy access to major high way 59 and Beltway 8. The neighborhood is peaceful and quiet. The condo features light wood floors and varies wall colors that give you a sense of tranquility and happiness. Perfect home for roommates who seek to have their individual bathroom and walk-in closet. Some utilities are included with the rent. Don't miss this opportunity! great price! Schedule a showing today.