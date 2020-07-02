6542 Quitman Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

If you are seeking a fully furnished short term housing in Houston and you want a luxurious, home-like setting to enjoy during your stay, this near Downtown Houston condominium may be the ideal choice. Set above the tree tops, this two-bedroom stunner gives you amazing views throughout. Marvel at the skyline, enjoy the birds in the trees and the sound of the water in the river below. Savor the scenery of the manicured gardens and grounds, or just enjoy the fresh air as it comes into this airy and modern living space.



Housed in what is easily one of the most visually appealing structures, it features a spacious balcony, but the property also has an abundance of outdoor living spaces. There is a lovely private pool area and garden and from the property itself, you are but five minutes to such appealing destinations as the Toyota Center, the University of Houstons main campus, the George R. Brown Convention Center and the many restaurants, shops and attractions of the downtown and Washington Street districts. You are also just a short and safe walk to several city parks.



Your Home Away from Home is ideal for individuals such as visiting nurses and educators.



Of course, this Houston corporate housing has plenty to love indoors too. The great room is a true masterwork of contemporary style that uses a great deal of glass and gracious lines to frame different living areas. Furnished with contemporary style, it features a neutral palette that is accented with appealing bursts of color in wall art and textiles. Youll notice this in the large and comfortable living room with its views of the downtown skyline. Nearby is the dining area and it is perfectly sized for four, though the breakfast bar is also a great spot for casual dining.



The premium kitchen in this Houston corporate housing features the very best appliances, and is a joy to use thanks to its views directly out to the terrace. Stocked with anything you will need to prepare even complex meals, it will satisfy