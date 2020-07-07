6531 Rolling Mill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Available 07/01/19 Quiet,Tree Lined Street, 3 Bdrm 2 Bath House - Property Id: 128849



Quiet neighborhood, Inwood West Houston - come home to a quiet neighborhood, mature trees, and a big backyard! Laminate dark wood and tile floors throughout, well kept, his and hers closets, 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage. New plumbing, water heater, dishwasher and oven replaced in 2016, gas cooktop, fireplace, washer/dryer included. Nest thermostat, vaulted ceiling in living room with beautiful, remote-controlled ceiling fan. Tenant requirements: clean background, no evictions, stable income, stable rent payment history, imperfect credit is ok. Small pets allowed. Hurry, this house will not last!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128849

(RLNE4948580)