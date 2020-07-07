All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:22 AM

6531 Rolling Mill Dr

6531 Rolling Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6531 Rolling Mill Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Quiet,Tree Lined Street, 3 Bdrm 2 Bath House - Property Id: 128849

Quiet neighborhood, Inwood West Houston - come home to a quiet neighborhood, mature trees, and a big backyard! Laminate dark wood and tile floors throughout, well kept, his and hers closets, 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage. New plumbing, water heater, dishwasher and oven replaced in 2016, gas cooktop, fireplace, washer/dryer included. Nest thermostat, vaulted ceiling in living room with beautiful, remote-controlled ceiling fan. Tenant requirements: clean background, no evictions, stable income, stable rent payment history, imperfect credit is ok. Small pets allowed. Hurry, this house will not last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128849
Property Id 128849

(RLNE4948580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 Rolling Mill Dr have any available units?
6531 Rolling Mill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6531 Rolling Mill Dr have?
Some of 6531 Rolling Mill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 Rolling Mill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6531 Rolling Mill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 Rolling Mill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6531 Rolling Mill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6531 Rolling Mill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6531 Rolling Mill Dr offers parking.
Does 6531 Rolling Mill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6531 Rolling Mill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 Rolling Mill Dr have a pool?
No, 6531 Rolling Mill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6531 Rolling Mill Dr have accessible units?
No, 6531 Rolling Mill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 Rolling Mill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 Rolling Mill Dr has units with dishwashers.

