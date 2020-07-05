All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6518 Rolla Street

6518 Rolla Street · No Longer Available
Location

6518 Rolla Street, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Beautiful and comfortable home in a desirable neighborhood. This house offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, open concept living/family room and kitchen. Gated driveway leads to spacious 2 car garage and detached storage room(can be used as 4th bedroom). Covered backyard patio is great for entertaining. Zoned to Memorial High and Spring Branch Middle School and easy access to I 10, Downtown and Galleria. Vacant and ready to move in! (All rooms sizes are approximate and tenant to verify on their own). Washer, dryer and refrigerator will be provided by the landlord. *per landlord*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 Rolla Street have any available units?
6518 Rolla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6518 Rolla Street have?
Some of 6518 Rolla Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6518 Rolla Street currently offering any rent specials?
6518 Rolla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 Rolla Street pet-friendly?
No, 6518 Rolla Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6518 Rolla Street offer parking?
Yes, 6518 Rolla Street offers parking.
Does 6518 Rolla Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6518 Rolla Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 Rolla Street have a pool?
No, 6518 Rolla Street does not have a pool.
Does 6518 Rolla Street have accessible units?
No, 6518 Rolla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 Rolla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6518 Rolla Street does not have units with dishwashers.

