6518 Rolla Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and comfortable home in a desirable neighborhood. This house offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, open concept living/family room and kitchen. Gated driveway leads to spacious 2 car garage and detached storage room(can be used as 4th bedroom). Covered backyard patio is great for entertaining. Zoned to Memorial High and Spring Branch Middle School and easy access to I 10, Downtown and Galleria. Vacant and ready to move in! (All rooms sizes are approximate and tenant to verify on their own). Washer, dryer and refrigerator will be provided by the landlord. *per landlord*