Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Pine Tree subdivision. Spacious kitchen opens to the living room. Beautiful dark wood cabinets and light contrast back splash. 3ï¿½?? blinds and ceiling fans in every room. Garden tubs and master bath also includes a walk in shower. 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Hwy 90 and within minutes of Beltway 8. Make an appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6510 Gardners Brk have any available units?
6510 Gardners Brk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
What amenities does 6510 Gardners Brk have?
Some of 6510 Gardners Brk's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 Gardners Brk currently offering any rent specials?
6510 Gardners Brk is not currently offering any rent specials.