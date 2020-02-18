All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:34 AM

6510 Gardners Brk

Location

6510 Gardners Brk, Houston, TX 77049
Hunterwood

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Pine Tree subdivision. Spacious kitchen opens to the living room. Beautiful dark wood cabinets and light contrast back splash. 3ï¿½?? blinds and ceiling fans in every room. Garden tubs and master bath also includes a walk in shower. 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Hwy 90 and within minutes of Beltway 8. Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 Gardners Brk have any available units?
6510 Gardners Brk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6510 Gardners Brk have?
Some of 6510 Gardners Brk's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 Gardners Brk currently offering any rent specials?
6510 Gardners Brk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 Gardners Brk pet-friendly?
No, 6510 Gardners Brk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6510 Gardners Brk offer parking?
Yes, 6510 Gardners Brk offers parking.
Does 6510 Gardners Brk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6510 Gardners Brk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 Gardners Brk have a pool?
No, 6510 Gardners Brk does not have a pool.
Does 6510 Gardners Brk have accessible units?
No, 6510 Gardners Brk does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 Gardners Brk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6510 Gardners Brk has units with dishwashers.

