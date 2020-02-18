6510 Gardners Brk

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bed 2 bath home in Pine Tree subdivision. Spacious kitchen opens to the living room. Beautiful dark wood cabinets and light contrast back splash. 3ï¿½?? blinds and ceiling fans in every room. Garden tubs and master bath also includes a walk in shower. 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Hwy 90 and within minutes of Beltway 8. Make an appointment today!