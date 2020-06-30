642 Cherrybark Lane

Amenities
Location, location,location...This spacious and classic ranch style home is situated minutes from I-10, Beltway 8, Memorial Herman, Energy Corridor, City Center, Gourmet dining, high end shopping! Recent energy efficient Low-E windows, Re-modeled kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and abundant cabinets, hardwood floors, (No Carpet) remodeled bathrooms with Travertine and upgraded granite counter tops, spacious bedrooms and huge backyard. Light and bright open floor plan. This home has it all! Come see for yourself!