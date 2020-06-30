642 Cherrybark Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Location, location,location...This spacious and classic ranch style home is situated minutes from I-10, Beltway 8, Memorial Herman, Energy Corridor, City Center, Gourmet dining, high end shopping! Recent energy efficient Low-E windows, Re-modeled kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and abundant cabinets, hardwood floors, (No Carpet) remodeled bathrooms with Travertine and upgraded granite counter tops, spacious bedrooms and huge backyard. Light and bright open floor plan. This home has it all! Come see for yourself!