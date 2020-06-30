All apartments in Houston
642 Cherrybark Lane

642 Cherrybark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

642 Cherrybark Lane, Houston, TX 77079
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Location, location,location...This spacious and classic ranch style home is situated minutes from I-10, Beltway 8, Memorial Herman, Energy Corridor, City Center, Gourmet dining, high end shopping! Recent energy efficient Low-E windows, Re-modeled kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and abundant cabinets, hardwood floors, (No Carpet) remodeled bathrooms with Travertine and upgraded granite counter tops, spacious bedrooms and huge backyard. Light and bright open floor plan. This home has it all! Come see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Cherrybark Lane have any available units?
642 Cherrybark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 Cherrybark Lane have?
Some of 642 Cherrybark Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Cherrybark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
642 Cherrybark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Cherrybark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 642 Cherrybark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 642 Cherrybark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 642 Cherrybark Lane offers parking.
Does 642 Cherrybark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 642 Cherrybark Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Cherrybark Lane have a pool?
No, 642 Cherrybark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 642 Cherrybark Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 642 Cherrybark Lane has accessible units.
Does 642 Cherrybark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 Cherrybark Lane has units with dishwashers.

