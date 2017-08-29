641 S Ripple Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated guest parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Updated and ready immediately! A very charming 2 bed/ 2 full bath condo on a private street in the Memorial/Tanglewood area with excellent parking! Located in the deep part of a culd-a-sac with ample amount of guest parking, this condo is one of the very few you can enter the main door from the street. The home boasts an updated kitchen, 2 new bathrooms, wood floors, and new appliances. Large Master with private sitting porch and over-sized secondary bedroom with private bathroom. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity and schedule your showing today! Renter must carry renter's insurance throughout the lease term. **Utilities include water, electric, landscaping, & trash pick-up. 2 available parking covered parking spots!