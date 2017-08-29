All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

641 S Ripple Creek Drive

641 South Ripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

641 South Ripple Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
guest parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Updated and ready immediately! A very charming 2 bed/ 2 full bath condo on a private street in the Memorial/Tanglewood area with excellent parking! Located in the deep part of a culd-a-sac with ample amount of guest parking, this condo is one of the very few you can enter the main door from the street. The home boasts an updated kitchen, 2 new bathrooms, wood floors, and new appliances. Large Master with private sitting porch and over-sized secondary bedroom with private bathroom. Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity and schedule your showing today! Renter must carry renter's insurance throughout the lease term. **Utilities include water, electric, landscaping, & trash pick-up. 2 available parking covered parking spots!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 S Ripple Creek Drive have any available units?
641 S Ripple Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 S Ripple Creek Drive have?
Some of 641 S Ripple Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 S Ripple Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
641 S Ripple Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 S Ripple Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 641 S Ripple Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 641 S Ripple Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 641 S Ripple Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 641 S Ripple Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 S Ripple Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 S Ripple Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 641 S Ripple Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 641 S Ripple Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 641 S Ripple Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 641 S Ripple Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 S Ripple Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

