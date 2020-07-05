All apartments in Houston
6406 REMLAP STREET

6406 Remlap Street · No Longer Available
Location

6406 Remlap Street, Houston, TX 77055
Spring Branch East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Home in Desirable Westview Terrace Area - Property Id: 58841

Come see this beautifully remodeled 2 beds 1 bath home in the highly desirable Westview Terrace area. Office space and laundry room with washer and dryer included. This home features new appliances, A/C unit, water heater, and remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertop, and an island to create an open concept. This home is in the perfect neighborhood in a prime location.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 REMLAP STREET have any available units?
6406 REMLAP STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6406 REMLAP STREET have?
Some of 6406 REMLAP STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 REMLAP STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6406 REMLAP STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 REMLAP STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6406 REMLAP STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6406 REMLAP STREET offer parking?
No, 6406 REMLAP STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6406 REMLAP STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6406 REMLAP STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 REMLAP STREET have a pool?
No, 6406 REMLAP STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6406 REMLAP STREET have accessible units?
No, 6406 REMLAP STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 REMLAP STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6406 REMLAP STREET has units with dishwashers.

