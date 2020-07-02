All apartments in Houston
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:34 PM

6328 Briar Rose Drive

6328 Briar Rose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6328 Briar Rose Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming 2-story townhome located in popular community in Briargrove area. Conveniently near area shopping and dining. Features spacious living area with fireplace and French doors dressed with shutters. Large kitchen with walk-in pantry, plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. 2 bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and Jack-and-Jill bathroom with separate vanity areas. All appliances are included and there is a detached garage for this unit just across the private patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6328 Briar Rose Drive have any available units?
6328 Briar Rose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6328 Briar Rose Drive have?
Some of 6328 Briar Rose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6328 Briar Rose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6328 Briar Rose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6328 Briar Rose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6328 Briar Rose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6328 Briar Rose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6328 Briar Rose Drive offers parking.
Does 6328 Briar Rose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6328 Briar Rose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6328 Briar Rose Drive have a pool?
No, 6328 Briar Rose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6328 Briar Rose Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6328 Briar Rose Drive has accessible units.
Does 6328 Briar Rose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6328 Briar Rose Drive has units with dishwashers.

