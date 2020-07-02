6328 Briar Rose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming 2-story townhome located in popular community in Briargrove area. Conveniently near area shopping and dining. Features spacious living area with fireplace and French doors dressed with shutters. Large kitchen with walk-in pantry, plenty of counter space and cabinets for storage. 2 bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space and Jack-and-Jill bathroom with separate vanity areas. All appliances are included and there is a detached garage for this unit just across the private patio.