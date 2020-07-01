Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6258 El Oro Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6258 El Oro Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6258 El Oro Dr
6258 El Oro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6258 El Oro Drive, Houston, TX 77048
Minnetex
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3bed 2 bath Home - Nice home great for a family. Nicely Maintained. Wooden Floors for easy cleaning.
(RLNE4812609)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6258 El Oro Dr have any available units?
6258 El Oro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6258 El Oro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6258 El Oro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6258 El Oro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6258 El Oro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6258 El Oro Dr offer parking?
No, 6258 El Oro Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6258 El Oro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6258 El Oro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6258 El Oro Dr have a pool?
No, 6258 El Oro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6258 El Oro Dr have accessible units?
No, 6258 El Oro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6258 El Oro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6258 El Oro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6258 El Oro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6258 El Oro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St
Houston, TX 77019
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky
Houston, TX 77019
Bayou Palms
13455 Woodforest Blvd
Houston, TX 77015
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy
Houston, TX 77058
8181 Med Center
8181 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77054
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
La Mariposa Apartment Homes
2930 Plum Creek Ln
Houston, TX 77087
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston