6217 Heffernan St
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:37 AM

6217 Heffernan St

6217 Heffernan Street · No Longer Available
Location

6217 Heffernan Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Heffernan St have any available units?
6217 Heffernan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6217 Heffernan St currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Heffernan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Heffernan St pet-friendly?
No, 6217 Heffernan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6217 Heffernan St offer parking?
Yes, 6217 Heffernan St offers parking.
Does 6217 Heffernan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Heffernan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Heffernan St have a pool?
No, 6217 Heffernan St does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Heffernan St have accessible units?
No, 6217 Heffernan St does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Heffernan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6217 Heffernan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 Heffernan St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 Heffernan St does not have units with air conditioning.

