Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Never flooded. Lovely and totally updated home in Maplewood South neighborhood. Close to medical district, Galleria and Downtown.Home features new electrical panel, PEX plumbing, HVAC and condenser, Low-E insulated windows, recessed lighting, crown molding, updated bathrooms with new toilets. Wood floor in common living area and carpet in all bedrooms.New range and vent hood in kitchen. New refrigerator included. Fence will be built between house to garage. Ready to move in.