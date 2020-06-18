6210 Reamer Street

Amenities

Charming, fully updated Ranch-Style home in highly desirable Robindell. Breathtaking mature trees line the street & add to the curbside appeal. Upon entering you are greeted by updated tile flooring, custom lighting, & an open-concept floorplan that is ideal for entertaining family and friends! Spacious family room is open to the kitchen & offers direct access to your private backyard through French doors. Chef's dream kitchen provides beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances with drop-down vent hood, updated lighting, tiled-backsplash, & all new cabinetry! Spacious master suite with new flooring & crown molding, boasts an en-suite private bath with new vanity, cabinets & counters, & walk-in shower with frameless door & Travertine tile! Secondary bath has shower-tub combo, new vanities, cabinets, & counter. Rare oversized 10,000+ square foot lot with enclosed outdoor porch w/fans! Recent roof. Brand new HVAC. Double-pane energy efficient windows. Great location & schools!