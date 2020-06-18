All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:48 PM

6210 Reamer Street

6210 Reamer Street · No Longer Available
Location

6210 Reamer Street, Houston, TX 77074
Braeburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming, fully updated Ranch-Style home in highly desirable Robindell. Breathtaking mature trees line the street & add to the curbside appeal. Upon entering you are greeted by updated tile flooring, custom lighting, & an open-concept floorplan that is ideal for entertaining family and friends! Spacious family room is open to the kitchen & offers direct access to your private backyard through French doors. Chef's dream kitchen provides beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances with drop-down vent hood, updated lighting, tiled-backsplash, & all new cabinetry! Spacious master suite with new flooring & crown molding, boasts an en-suite private bath with new vanity, cabinets & counters, & walk-in shower with frameless door & Travertine tile! Secondary bath has shower-tub combo, new vanities, cabinets, & counter. Rare oversized 10,000+ square foot lot with enclosed outdoor porch w/fans! Recent roof. Brand new HVAC. Double-pane energy efficient windows. Great location & schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Reamer Street have any available units?
6210 Reamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6210 Reamer Street have?
Some of 6210 Reamer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Reamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Reamer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Reamer Street pet-friendly?
No, 6210 Reamer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6210 Reamer Street offer parking?
Yes, 6210 Reamer Street offers parking.
Does 6210 Reamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Reamer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Reamer Street have a pool?
No, 6210 Reamer Street does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Reamer Street have accessible units?
No, 6210 Reamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Reamer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6210 Reamer Street has units with dishwashers.

