Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fabulous recently updated home on a double lot located in the lovely neighborhood of Lindale Park. Features include: GRANITE countertops in kitchen, breakfast bar, and bath. Fresh interior paint and refinished hardwood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms with double closets, ceramic tile kitchen floor, recessed can lighting and ceiling fans. Large covered patio deck with over sized yard. Minutes to Metro, I-45, 610N, NEVER FLOODED.