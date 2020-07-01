6139 Queensloch Drive

Amenities

Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Maplewood neighborhood close to Brays Bayou! This home just oozes curb appeal! Gated driveway, perfectly manicured landscaping, ship-lap window accents & double door entry from sidewalk invite you right inside to see this open & bright floorplan. Living room is very spacious with stacked stone fireplace, breakfast bar & windows overlooking the backyard allowing plenty of natural light inside. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets, flat cook top, custom backsplash & eat-in space. Inside utility with cabinet storage. True master bedroom with beautiful en-suite bath that has huge walk-in shower & separate bathtub. Guest bathroom has double sinks and shower/tub combo. Detached 2 car garage connected to main home with breezeway. Location is PERFECT with easy access to major interstates, restaurants and shopping. Home has NEVER FLOODED.