Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

6139 Queensloch Drive

6139 Queensloch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6139 Queensloch Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Maplewood neighborhood close to Brays Bayou! This home just oozes curb appeal! Gated driveway, perfectly manicured landscaping, ship-lap window accents & double door entry from sidewalk invite you right inside to see this open & bright floorplan. Living room is very spacious with stacked stone fireplace, breakfast bar & windows overlooking the backyard allowing plenty of natural light inside. Kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, white cabinets, flat cook top, custom backsplash & eat-in space. Inside utility with cabinet storage. True master bedroom with beautiful en-suite bath that has huge walk-in shower & separate bathtub. Guest bathroom has double sinks and shower/tub combo. Detached 2 car garage connected to main home with breezeway. Location is PERFECT with easy access to major interstates, restaurants and shopping. Home has NEVER FLOODED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6139 Queensloch Drive have any available units?
6139 Queensloch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6139 Queensloch Drive have?
Some of 6139 Queensloch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6139 Queensloch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6139 Queensloch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6139 Queensloch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6139 Queensloch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6139 Queensloch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6139 Queensloch Drive offers parking.
Does 6139 Queensloch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6139 Queensloch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6139 Queensloch Drive have a pool?
No, 6139 Queensloch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6139 Queensloch Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 6139 Queensloch Drive has accessible units.
Does 6139 Queensloch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6139 Queensloch Drive has units with dishwashers.

