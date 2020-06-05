All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 17 2019 at 4:03 AM

612 Knox St

612 Knox Street · No Longer Available
Location

612 Knox Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/503ab3101c ----
This gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home features Open floor plan, Vaulted ceilings nice sized living and Dining area with gas log fireplace. Kitchen with travertine floors, Silestone counters, State of the art stainless steel appliances INCLUDED. Hardwood throughout, heavy molding columns, Art niches. Master suite with sitting area, en suite bath. Game room, space for in-home office. Lots of storage. Grand stairway. Double french doors overlooking nice size backyard. It is completely ready for move-in. appliances, cooking utensils, washer and dryer, everything you could possibly need. Unfurnished is also optional. Call today to view! It won\'t last!** ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees NO UPFRONT pet deposit!! Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those who qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Knox St have any available units?
612 Knox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Knox St have?
Some of 612 Knox St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Knox St currently offering any rent specials?
612 Knox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Knox St pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Knox St is pet friendly.
Does 612 Knox St offer parking?
No, 612 Knox St does not offer parking.
Does 612 Knox St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Knox St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Knox St have a pool?
No, 612 Knox St does not have a pool.
Does 612 Knox St have accessible units?
No, 612 Knox St does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Knox St have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Knox St does not have units with dishwashers.

