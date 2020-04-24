6118 Aspen Pass Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Never flooded! This amazing 2 story, brick home, located in prestigious Kingwood East features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 2 car attached garage. Features include an 'open concept' design throughout the 1st floor living areas which is ideal for entertaining, high ceilings, gourmet Island kitchen w/SS built-in appliances, a water softening system, and granite counters w/tile backsplash. The home also boasts a serene Master w/EnSuite, a huge Family room, a Breakfast Room w/built-in desk, a huge covered patio and many other custom features. Kingwood is also home to a top ranked golf course and is minutes from major roadways, exemplary schools, premier medical facilities, and exclusive shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues. Don't wait, schedule your private showing today!