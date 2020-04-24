All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 13 2019 at 6:35 PM

6118 Aspen Pass Drive

6118 Aspen Pass Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6118 Aspen Pass Dr, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Never flooded! This amazing 2 story, brick home, located in prestigious Kingwood East features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 2 car attached garage. Features include an 'open concept' design throughout the 1st floor living areas which is ideal for entertaining, high ceilings, gourmet Island kitchen w/SS built-in appliances, a water softening system, and granite counters w/tile backsplash. The home also boasts a serene Master w/EnSuite, a huge Family room, a Breakfast Room w/built-in desk, a huge covered patio and many other custom features. Kingwood is also home to a top ranked golf course and is minutes from major roadways, exemplary schools, premier medical facilities, and exclusive shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues. Don't wait, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6118 Aspen Pass Drive have any available units?
6118 Aspen Pass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6118 Aspen Pass Drive have?
Some of 6118 Aspen Pass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6118 Aspen Pass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6118 Aspen Pass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 Aspen Pass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6118 Aspen Pass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6118 Aspen Pass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6118 Aspen Pass Drive offers parking.
Does 6118 Aspen Pass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 Aspen Pass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 Aspen Pass Drive have a pool?
No, 6118 Aspen Pass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6118 Aspen Pass Drive have accessible units?
No, 6118 Aspen Pass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 Aspen Pass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6118 Aspen Pass Drive has units with dishwashers.

