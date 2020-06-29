6114 Heron Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Brand New Home in highly rated Prosper ISD. 1 story, 4 bed, 2.5 baths with covered Patio. Move-in ready! This lovely home has an open plan with high ceilings and 2 inch blinds. Fireplace features gas logs with gas starter. Gorgeous Kitchen features large center island, granite counter tops, 42 in white cabinets, SS gas range, SS appliances, LED lights and pantry. Smart features include built-in WIFI, smart thermostat and Ring doorbell. Tiles cover entrance, family room, kitchen, hallways, wet areas. Master bathroom comes with dual sinks, stand-alone shower, garden tub. Full size washer dryer area. Sutton Fields community will be offering a resort style amenity center and pool! Hurry, won't last long!