Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6114 Heron Drive

6114 Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6114 Heron Drive, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
Beautiful Brand New Home in highly rated Prosper ISD. 1 story, 4 bed, 2.5 baths with covered Patio. Move-in ready! This lovely home has an open plan with high ceilings and 2 inch blinds. Fireplace features gas logs with gas starter. Gorgeous Kitchen features large center island, granite counter tops, 42 in white cabinets, SS gas range, SS appliances, LED lights and pantry. Smart features include built-in WIFI, smart thermostat and Ring doorbell. Tiles cover entrance, family room, kitchen, hallways, wet areas. Master bathroom comes with dual sinks, stand-alone shower, garden tub. Full size washer dryer area. Sutton Fields community will be offering a resort style amenity center and pool! Hurry, won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 Heron Drive have any available units?
6114 Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6114 Heron Drive have?
Some of 6114 Heron Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6114 Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6114 Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 Heron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6114 Heron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6114 Heron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6114 Heron Drive offers parking.
Does 6114 Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6114 Heron Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 Heron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6114 Heron Drive has a pool.
Does 6114 Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 6114 Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6114 Heron Drive has units with dishwashers.

