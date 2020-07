Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors carport recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Downstairs with Ceremic Flooring throughout the unit. All new Kitchen with refrigerator & range. Beautifully renovated living space.



La Hacienda Apts. is located at 6100 Glenmont Dr., Houston, TX 77081 near the Galleria area with convenient access to 610, 59, Westpark Tollway.

