Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:01 AM

610 Shepherd Drive

610 Shepherd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

610 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
It&rsquo;s been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it&rsquo;s ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it&rsquo;s not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you&rsquo;re having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds.

Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you&rsquo;ve decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you&rsquo;re downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it&rsquo;s a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it&rsquo;s still pretty swanky.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities+

Studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom apartments

Loft penthouses available

10-foot ceilings

Wood plank style or concrete flooring

Stainless appliances

In-home front-loading washer & dryer

USB ports

City views

Walk-in closets

Separate dining area

Soaking tubs

Pantries

Private balconies

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Online Payments Available

Close to downtown, The Galleria, Buffalo Bayou Hike and Bike Trail and the expansive Memorial Park

Club-Quality fitness studio featuring Peloton bikes, Woodway Treadmills and Virtual Trainers

Resort-style outdoor swimming pool

Rooftop sky lounge overlooking downtown

Open air lounge with pool table, ping pong, shuffleboard and more

Arcade room featuring all of your classic favorites

Modera bikes

Pet spa

Cyber cafe

Self-serve package pickup lockers with refrigerated option for perishable packages

Controlled access bike storage with repair stand and tools

Conference Room

Controlled access garage parking

Outdoor BBQ area

Reserved parking

Bicycle storage

Tired of looking for a new apartment on your own?

Yes, chances are you&rsquo;re tired of spending hours clicking through boring apartment listings, rummaging through outdated listings on The List That Craig Built. Reaching out to people who claim to have more important things to do. Cursing the almighty deities &ldquo;Why is finding a new apartment so hard?!&rdquo; Listen, we get it. It doesn&rsquo;t have to be like that. That&rsquo;s why we&rsquo;re here. Taco Street Locating. We&rsquo;re in the business of finding people like you apartments. We&rsquo;re also super free to work with.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Shepherd Drive have any available units?
610 Shepherd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 Shepherd Drive have?
Some of 610 Shepherd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 Shepherd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
610 Shepherd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Shepherd Drive pet-friendly?
No, 610 Shepherd Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 610 Shepherd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 610 Shepherd Drive offers parking.
Does 610 Shepherd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Shepherd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Shepherd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 610 Shepherd Drive has a pool.
Does 610 Shepherd Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 610 Shepherd Drive has accessible units.
Does 610 Shepherd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Shepherd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

