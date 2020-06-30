610 Shepherd Drive

Amenities
It’s been a rough year. The stock price of the multi-billion dollar company you founded has plummeted. The baseball team that you own lost the World Series (but it’s ok, the other baseball team you own won the World Series, so it’s not that bad). The electric yacht-spaceship you’re having Elon Musk build for you just got delayed another few months. And worse, missed winning that world fitness competition by less than 3 seconds.
Ugh. Your anguish can be felt by millions. Anyways, you’ve decided you would live a more humble life this year in order to appreciate things. Instead of your vast mansion with slides and playboy-mansion style grottos and helicopter pads, you’re downsizing to this fantastic Houston apartment complex. Yes, it’s a bit smaller than your 21 bedroom castle, but it’s still pretty swanky.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities+
Studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom apartments
Loft penthouses available
10-foot ceilings
Wood plank style or concrete flooring
Stainless appliances
In-home front-loading washer & dryer
USB ports
City views
Walk-in closets
Separate dining area
Soaking tubs
Pantries
Private balconies
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Online Payments Available
Close to downtown, The Galleria, Buffalo Bayou Hike and Bike Trail and the expansive Memorial Park
Club-Quality fitness studio featuring Peloton bikes, Woodway Treadmills and Virtual Trainers
Resort-style outdoor swimming pool
Rooftop sky lounge overlooking downtown
Open air lounge with pool table, ping pong, shuffleboard and more
Arcade room featuring all of your classic favorites
Modera bikes
Pet spa
Cyber cafe
Self-serve package pickup lockers with refrigerated option for perishable packages
Controlled access bike storage with repair stand and tools
Conference Room
Controlled access garage parking
Outdoor BBQ area
Reserved parking
Bicycle storage
