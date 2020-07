Amenities

Spacious 3/2 house in Independence Heights - Newly remodeled home for rent in the highly desirable Independence Heights neighborhood! Gigantic kitchen/living area. New appliances and a spacious back yard. Beautiful real-wood floors are completely refinished and gleaming. All new appliances including gas stove/range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Area for stackable washer/dryer (not included). Huge backyard with concrete patio and walkway.



NEVER FLOODED. Pets case-by-case.



(RLNE5148017)