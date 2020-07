Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage guest parking

Move-in ready home located in heart of cottage grove. This home boasts a plethora of natural light, soaring ceilings, generously sized bedrooms ALL WITH PRIVATE BATH, open living space w an abundance of storage & outdoor balcony. Luxurious finishes and smart features throughout the home. Fenced-in dog parks, beautiful lake, and walking trail. 2 car garage with additional dedicated guest parking just outside of the unit. Public Swimming pool is coming soon!