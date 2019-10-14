6031 Cerritos Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Stunning recently renovated home nestled on a corner lot, located just minutes from the galleria, downtown and medical center! Stylish and spacious, this home features open living areas, generously proportioned bedrooms and stately finishes. Highlights include: recently installed tile flooring, recessed lighting and custom built-ins throughout; an updated kitchen with custom cabinetry, gas cook-top and granite counter-tops; updated bathrooms, new driveway, new back patio and brand new Fence, as well as a new water heater and much more.