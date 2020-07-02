All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6015 Dream Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6015 Dream Court
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:21 AM

6015 Dream Court

6015 Dream Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Central Southwest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6015 Dream Court, Houston, TX 77085
Central Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom With Large Backyard! - Spacious free-standing home in the heart of Southwest Houston! Home was not affected by Hurricane Harvey. This home is outside the flood way as per FEMA and Harris county flood map. Surrounded by large transportation networks: US 90, 10 minutes to I-610, 4 minutes to Main St (US-90), 6 minutes to Sam-Houston tollway 24 minutes to Downtown Houston, 21 minutes to Houston Zoo and museums 18 minutes to Texas Medical Center. 15 minutes to Houston Community College 15 minutes drive for Library 5 minutes drive to a Mall 10 minutes walk distance to public bus station and shopping center: pharmacy, gas stations, food. About 5 minutes walk to family sport center and elementary school.

(RLNE5177116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Dream Court have any available units?
6015 Dream Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6015 Dream Court currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Dream Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Dream Court pet-friendly?
No, 6015 Dream Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6015 Dream Court offer parking?
No, 6015 Dream Court does not offer parking.
Does 6015 Dream Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6015 Dream Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Dream Court have a pool?
No, 6015 Dream Court does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Dream Court have accessible units?
No, 6015 Dream Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Dream Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6015 Dream Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Dream Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6015 Dream Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Uptown West
7600 Highmeadow Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Raveneaux
14500 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky
Houston, TX 77031
Tinsley on the Park
919 Gillette St
Houston, TX 77019
Villages of Briar Forest
14504 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Arrive River Oaks
2800 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
The Landings at Steeplechase
11150 Steeplepark Dr
Houston, TX 77065
Tanglewood at Voss
7510 Burgoyne Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston