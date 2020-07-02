6015 Dream Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom With Large Backyard! - Spacious free-standing home in the heart of Southwest Houston! Home was not affected by Hurricane Harvey. This home is outside the flood way as per FEMA and Harris county flood map. Surrounded by large transportation networks: US 90, 10 minutes to I-610, 4 minutes to Main St (US-90), 6 minutes to Sam-Houston tollway 24 minutes to Downtown Houston, 21 minutes to Houston Zoo and museums 18 minutes to Texas Medical Center. 15 minutes to Houston Community College 15 minutes drive for Library 5 minutes drive to a Mall 10 minutes walk distance to public bus station and shopping center: pharmacy, gas stations, food. About 5 minutes walk to family sport center and elementary school.



(RLNE5177116)