Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6011 Kansas Street
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

6011 Kansas Street

6011 Kansas Street · No Longer Available
Location

6011 Kansas Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
tennis court
volleyball court
City living without sacrificing comfort and privacy. Welcome to Reserve on Kansas in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Cottage Grove. This exclusive gated community is just 5 minutes from Memorial Park (golf, tennis, walking/jogging trails, volleyball, baseball, arboretum & more) with easy access to 610 Loop and i10 for a short drive to The Galleria or Downtown Houston. The home features a very popular design by Ryland Homes with first-floor entry, large guest room with ensuite full bathroom & access to the backyard with covered patio (a rare find in the city). The second-floor living includes an open-concept granite island kitchen, living room with fireplace & 2 story ceiling, bedroom #2 & a full bath. The 3rd floor is completely dedicated to the amazing owner's retreat with sitting area. You, Have To, See, This Place! Landlord is willing to include utilities for $3,000 a month. Call us for more details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Kansas Street have any available units?
6011 Kansas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6011 Kansas Street have?
Some of 6011 Kansas Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6011 Kansas Street currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Kansas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Kansas Street pet-friendly?
No, 6011 Kansas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6011 Kansas Street offer parking?
Yes, 6011 Kansas Street offers parking.
Does 6011 Kansas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Kansas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Kansas Street have a pool?
No, 6011 Kansas Street does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Kansas Street have accessible units?
Yes, 6011 Kansas Street has accessible units.
Does 6011 Kansas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6011 Kansas Street has units with dishwashers.

