6011 Kansas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible parking tennis court volleyball court

City living without sacrificing comfort and privacy. Welcome to Reserve on Kansas in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Cottage Grove. This exclusive gated community is just 5 minutes from Memorial Park (golf, tennis, walking/jogging trails, volleyball, baseball, arboretum & more) with easy access to 610 Loop and i10 for a short drive to The Galleria or Downtown Houston. The home features a very popular design by Ryland Homes with first-floor entry, large guest room with ensuite full bathroom & access to the backyard with covered patio (a rare find in the city). The second-floor living includes an open-concept granite island kitchen, living room with fireplace & 2 story ceiling, bedroom #2 & a full bath. The 3rd floor is completely dedicated to the amazing owner's retreat with sitting area. You, Have To, See, This Place! Landlord is willing to include utilities for $3,000 a month. Call us for more details!