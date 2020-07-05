6003 shelburne

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedrooms house located near IAH airport - Property Id: 40901



House for rent with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is a recent refresh new paint and cabinets. The house is on a nice corner lot located on a quiet subdivision. Near IAH airport and close to beltway 8/59. Pets negotiable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40901

Property Id 40901



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4916299)