Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:00 PM

6003 shelburne

6003 Shelburne Street · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Shelburne Street, Houston, TX 77396
George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
3 bedrooms house located near IAH airport - Property Id: 40901

House for rent with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is a recent refresh new paint and cabinets. The house is on a nice corner lot located on a quiet subdivision. Near IAH airport and close to beltway 8/59. Pets negotiable.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

