6002 Duxbury Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Beautifully Updated and Remodeled Home featuring an open floorplan w crown molding and wide wood plank tile flooring throughout main living area and entire bedroom wing! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen w just installed white shaker style cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (to be installed at move-in), and a Moroccan Tile backsplash! Spacious master suite boasts a large walk-in closet and private bathroom w full tub/shower, furniture style vanity, and recent commode. Hall bathroom boasts marble counter, double sinks, framed mirror vanity, and full tub/shower w marble inspired tile surround and flooring. Updated low-e windows, recently installed paneled doors, updated hardware, updated lighting, foundation completed 2017, updated plumbing, and so much more! You must come see this home, it is BEAUTIFUL!!!!! Highly attentive landlord!