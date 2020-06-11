All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6002 Duxbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6002 Duxbury Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6002 Duxbury Street

6002 Duxbury Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6002 Duxbury Street, Houston, TX 77035
Westbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Beautifully Updated and Remodeled Home featuring an open floorplan w crown molding and wide wood plank tile flooring throughout main living area and entire bedroom wing! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen w just installed white shaker style cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (to be installed at move-in), and a Moroccan Tile backsplash! Spacious master suite boasts a large walk-in closet and private bathroom w full tub/shower, furniture style vanity, and recent commode. Hall bathroom boasts marble counter, double sinks, framed mirror vanity, and full tub/shower w marble inspired tile surround and flooring. Updated low-e windows, recently installed paneled doors, updated hardware, updated lighting, foundation completed 2017, updated plumbing, and so much more! You must come see this home, it is BEAUTIFUL!!!!! Highly attentive landlord!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 Duxbury Street have any available units?
6002 Duxbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6002 Duxbury Street have?
Some of 6002 Duxbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Duxbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Duxbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Duxbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 6002 Duxbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6002 Duxbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 6002 Duxbury Street offers parking.
Does 6002 Duxbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6002 Duxbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Duxbury Street have a pool?
No, 6002 Duxbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 6002 Duxbury Street have accessible units?
Yes, 6002 Duxbury Street has accessible units.
Does 6002 Duxbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 Duxbury Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Main
8700 Main Street
Houston, TX 77025
Memorial Creole
10220 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77024
Granite Club
8990 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Towne Lake Apartments
5730 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Creole on Yorktown
2400 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston