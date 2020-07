Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very clean and updated 2 bedroom 2/1 bath available in the highly desirable Galleria Diplomat T/H. Unit has two fire places, tile and wood throughout. Appliances included. Spacious Master suite with large tub and shower. The property has a manned gate that's serviced 24-hours. 2 car attached garage. Send in your applications today before this unit is gone!