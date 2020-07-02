All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5983 Woodway Dr

5983 Woodway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5983 Woodway Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a29740c0ae ----
This charming home has everything you will need! Large open floor plan, updated with wood tiles downstairs and hardwoods upstairs. No carpet. The large kitchen has a coat of fresh paint, stainless appliances, built in microwave and the fridge stays. The living room has beautiful built-ins and opens to the private patio. Nice sized master bedroom. Master bath features double sinks and granite countertops. Washer and dryer stay with the home. Two car garage.

Renters insurance required.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Double Sinks
Fridge Included
Granite Countertops
Renters Insurance Required
Stainless Appliances
Two Car Garage
Washer And Dryer Included
Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5983 Woodway Dr have any available units?
5983 Woodway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5983 Woodway Dr have?
Some of 5983 Woodway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5983 Woodway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5983 Woodway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5983 Woodway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5983 Woodway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5983 Woodway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5983 Woodway Dr offers parking.
Does 5983 Woodway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5983 Woodway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5983 Woodway Dr have a pool?
No, 5983 Woodway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5983 Woodway Dr have accessible units?
No, 5983 Woodway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5983 Woodway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5983 Woodway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

