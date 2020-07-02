5983 Woodway Dr

Amenities

This charming home has everything you will need! Large open floor plan, updated with wood tiles downstairs and hardwoods upstairs. No carpet. The large kitchen has a coat of fresh paint, stainless appliances, built in microwave and the fridge stays. The living room has beautiful built-ins and opens to the private patio. Nice sized master bedroom. Master bath features double sinks and granite countertops. Washer and dryer stay with the home. Two car garage.



Renters insurance required.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

Phone: 1 713-972-1222



