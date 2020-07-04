5970 Southridge St

Amenities

garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This 3 bedroom is mice and cozy for a family. Fresh paint throughout the home. Large back yard with plenty of running room. 2 car garage and a driveway for plenty of parking place and central AC.