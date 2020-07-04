All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:30 PM

5970 Southridge St

5970 Southridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

5970 Southridge Street, Houston, TX 77033
South Park

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This 3 bedroom is mice and cozy for a family. Fresh paint throughout the home. Large back yard with plenty of running room. 2 car garage and a driveway for plenty of parking place and central AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5970 Southridge St have any available units?
5970 Southridge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5970 Southridge St have?
Some of 5970 Southridge St's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5970 Southridge St currently offering any rent specials?
5970 Southridge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5970 Southridge St pet-friendly?
No, 5970 Southridge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5970 Southridge St offer parking?
Yes, 5970 Southridge St offers parking.
Does 5970 Southridge St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5970 Southridge St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5970 Southridge St have a pool?
Yes, 5970 Southridge St has a pool.
Does 5970 Southridge St have accessible units?
No, 5970 Southridge St does not have accessible units.
Does 5970 Southridge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5970 Southridge St does not have units with dishwashers.

