5950 Arncliffe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible

This gorgeous home in the Fairway Townhomes community is ideally located on the green space of a former golf course, and steps from White Oak Hike & Bike trail. Fresh paint throughout, living area has vaulted ceilings and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Master has walk-in closet and an open shower. Granite countertops & breakfast bar in the kitchen. Washer/dryer area in the home. Enjoy evenings on the patio. Lawn cared for by the HOA! Dont miss the *VIRTUAL TOUR* in this listing...walk the interior at your comfort & convenience. Easy commute to IAH airport, Vintage Park, Downtown, The Heights/Oak Forest. NO Harvey flooding, per Landlord.