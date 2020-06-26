All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:47 PM

5950 Arncliffe Drive

5950 Arncliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5950 Arncliffe Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
This gorgeous home in the Fairway Townhomes community is ideally located on the green space of a former golf course, and steps from White Oak Hike & Bike trail. Fresh paint throughout, living area has vaulted ceilings and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Master has walk-in closet and an open shower. Granite countertops & breakfast bar in the kitchen. Washer/dryer area in the home. Enjoy evenings on the patio. Lawn cared for by the HOA! Dont miss the *VIRTUAL TOUR* in this listing...walk the interior at your comfort & convenience. Easy commute to IAH airport, Vintage Park, Downtown, The Heights/Oak Forest. NO Harvey flooding, per Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 Arncliffe Drive have any available units?
5950 Arncliffe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5950 Arncliffe Drive have?
Some of 5950 Arncliffe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 Arncliffe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5950 Arncliffe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 Arncliffe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5950 Arncliffe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5950 Arncliffe Drive offer parking?
No, 5950 Arncliffe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5950 Arncliffe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5950 Arncliffe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 Arncliffe Drive have a pool?
No, 5950 Arncliffe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5950 Arncliffe Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5950 Arncliffe Drive has accessible units.
Does 5950 Arncliffe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5950 Arncliffe Drive has units with dishwashers.

