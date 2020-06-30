All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5935 Woodway Place Court

5935 Woodway Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

5935 Woodway Place Court, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT**

Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1399
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator Washer & Dryer

Extras: WOW! Lovely town-home located in the Galleria area! This home features 2 bedrooms 2.5 bath, beautiful wood floors, spacious living room area, roomy kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, stainless steel appliances with refrigerator and microwave included! Bedrooms with more than enough storage space, plenty of natural lighting, washer and dryer included! ASK ABOUT OUT RENT SPECIAL!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5935 Woodway Place Court have any available units?
5935 Woodway Place Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5935 Woodway Place Court have?
Some of 5935 Woodway Place Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5935 Woodway Place Court currently offering any rent specials?
5935 Woodway Place Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5935 Woodway Place Court pet-friendly?
No, 5935 Woodway Place Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5935 Woodway Place Court offer parking?
No, 5935 Woodway Place Court does not offer parking.
Does 5935 Woodway Place Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5935 Woodway Place Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5935 Woodway Place Court have a pool?
No, 5935 Woodway Place Court does not have a pool.
Does 5935 Woodway Place Court have accessible units?
No, 5935 Woodway Place Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5935 Woodway Place Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5935 Woodway Place Court has units with dishwashers.

