5919 Woodway Place Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5919 Woodway Place Ct

5919 Woodway Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

5919 Woodway Place Court, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom in the Galleria District! - This charming home features an open floor plan that is sure to fit your every need! Two nice sized bedrooms, two full bath and one half bath. Living room features a beautiful brick fireplace, perfect for those cozy chilly nights, built ins, french doors that lead to the patio and an open floor plan concept. Bath has jetted tub and good storage. Kitchen offers all the cabinet and counter space you need! Beautiful backsplash and stainless appliances. WATER/SEWER and TRASH INCLUDED! Schedule your showing today!

Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

(RLNE4565678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5919 Woodway Place Ct have any available units?
5919 Woodway Place Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5919 Woodway Place Ct have?
Some of 5919 Woodway Place Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5919 Woodway Place Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5919 Woodway Place Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5919 Woodway Place Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5919 Woodway Place Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5919 Woodway Place Ct offer parking?
No, 5919 Woodway Place Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5919 Woodway Place Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5919 Woodway Place Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5919 Woodway Place Ct have a pool?
No, 5919 Woodway Place Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5919 Woodway Place Ct have accessible units?
No, 5919 Woodway Place Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5919 Woodway Place Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5919 Woodway Place Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
