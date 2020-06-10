All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 5918 San Felipe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5918 San Felipe Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

5918 San Felipe Street

5918 San Felipe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Great Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5918 San Felipe Street, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this freshly painted and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath open concept condo. Beautiful high vaulted ceilings with an atrium off of the living room perfect for quiet mornings. The kitchen has beautifully refinished cabinets with a new oven and plenty of counter-space. Lots of space for entertaining between the living room, the wet bar, the kitchen, the half bath and the dining room all connected and one open space. Two bedrooms with two full bathrooms upstairs. Two car attached garage for private parking. Centrally located with easy access to the Galleria as well as to the beltway. Dont miss this lease it will be gone in days!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5918 San Felipe Street have any available units?
5918 San Felipe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5918 San Felipe Street have?
Some of 5918 San Felipe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5918 San Felipe Street currently offering any rent specials?
5918 San Felipe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5918 San Felipe Street pet-friendly?
No, 5918 San Felipe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5918 San Felipe Street offer parking?
Yes, 5918 San Felipe Street offers parking.
Does 5918 San Felipe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5918 San Felipe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5918 San Felipe Street have a pool?
No, 5918 San Felipe Street does not have a pool.
Does 5918 San Felipe Street have accessible units?
No, 5918 San Felipe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5918 San Felipe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5918 San Felipe Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights At Park Row
13710 Park Row Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Chateaux Dupre
7900 Locke Ln
Houston, TX 77063
One Hermann Place
1699 Hermann Dr
Houston, TX 77004
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Jackson Hill
320 Jackson Hill St
Houston, TX 77007
The Grove at Wilcrest
11070 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77043
Woodhead
2100 Woodhead Street
Houston, TX 77019
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston