5918 San Felipe Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this freshly painted and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath open concept condo. Beautiful high vaulted ceilings with an atrium off of the living room perfect for quiet mornings. The kitchen has beautifully refinished cabinets with a new oven and plenty of counter-space. Lots of space for entertaining between the living room, the wet bar, the kitchen, the half bath and the dining room all connected and one open space. Two bedrooms with two full bathrooms upstairs. Two car attached garage for private parking. Centrally located with easy access to the Galleria as well as to the beltway. Dont miss this lease it will be gone in days!