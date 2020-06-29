All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5917 Fairdale Ln

Location

5917 Fairdale Lane, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Looking for a good tenant for my townhome in the Galleria area. should have income 3 times the rent. should have savings to cover at least 3 month worth of rent. One year minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have any available units?
5917 Fairdale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 5917 Fairdale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5917 Fairdale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 Fairdale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln offer parking?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have a pool?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have accessible units?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

