Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5917 Fairdale Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5917 Fairdale Ln
5917 Fairdale Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5917 Fairdale Lane, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Looking for a good tenant for my townhome in the Galleria area. should have income 3 times the rent. should have savings to cover at least 3 month worth of rent. One year minimum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have any available units?
5917 Fairdale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 5917 Fairdale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5917 Fairdale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5917 Fairdale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln offer parking?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have a pool?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have accessible units?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5917 Fairdale Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5917 Fairdale Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
