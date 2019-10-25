All apartments in Houston
5859 Doliver Drive
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:09 AM

5859 Doliver Drive

5859 Doliver Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5859 Doliver Dr, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home in the Tanglewood area. Quiet, well manicured neighborhood within walking distance to pool, parks, YMCA, shopping, restaurants and more. Updates include, all flooring, custom kitchen cabinets, custom built-ins & mock fireplace, crown molding and base molding replaced, wood stairs and landing, wood shutters down, patio doors replaced, pergola covered patio, bathrooms completely remodeled, interior paint, recessed lighting added, HVAC condenser new, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, and hardware replaced, oversized master bedroom and large closet, kitchen is open to the family room and a large island added, and much more. 1 car garage plus 1 car carport. Great park, pool and clubhouse on property. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator stay. Zoned to Briargrove Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5859 Doliver Drive have any available units?
5859 Doliver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5859 Doliver Drive have?
Some of 5859 Doliver Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5859 Doliver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5859 Doliver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5859 Doliver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5859 Doliver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5859 Doliver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5859 Doliver Drive offers parking.
Does 5859 Doliver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5859 Doliver Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5859 Doliver Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5859 Doliver Drive has a pool.
Does 5859 Doliver Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5859 Doliver Drive has accessible units.
Does 5859 Doliver Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5859 Doliver Drive has units with dishwashers.

