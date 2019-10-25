5859 Doliver Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home in the Tanglewood area. Quiet, well manicured neighborhood within walking distance to pool, parks, YMCA, shopping, restaurants and more. Updates include, all flooring, custom kitchen cabinets, custom built-ins & mock fireplace, crown molding and base molding replaced, wood stairs and landing, wood shutters down, patio doors replaced, pergola covered patio, bathrooms completely remodeled, interior paint, recessed lighting added, HVAC condenser new, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, and hardware replaced, oversized master bedroom and large closet, kitchen is open to the family room and a large island added, and much more. 1 car garage plus 1 car carport. Great park, pool and clubhouse on property. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator stay. Zoned to Briargrove Elementary!