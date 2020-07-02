5822 Cheena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pristine 4bd/2bath home on spacious lot in Meyerland area! Owner recently installed new HVAC, water heater, kitchen backsplash, fresh paint throughout (including doors/cabinets), white-washed fire place brick surround, new SS refrigerator, newly remodeled master and secondary bathroom. Upon arrival you will notice the beautiful landscaping and new iron gate! Large living areas (formal and family) open kitchen. Don't miss this gem. Pet allowed. The property allows for self guided tour, Thanks