Home
/
Houston, TX
/
5822 Cheena Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 4:38 PM

5822 Cheena Drive

5822 Cheena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5822 Cheena Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Meyerland Area

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine 4bd/2bath home on spacious lot in Meyerland area! Owner recently installed new HVAC, water heater, kitchen backsplash, fresh paint throughout (including doors/cabinets), white-washed fire place brick surround, new SS refrigerator, newly remodeled master and secondary bathroom. Upon arrival you will notice the beautiful landscaping and new iron gate! Large living areas (formal and family) open kitchen. Don't miss this gem. Pet allowed. The property allows for self guided tour, Thanks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Cheena Drive have any available units?
5822 Cheena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Cheena Drive have?
Some of 5822 Cheena Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Cheena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Cheena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Cheena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5822 Cheena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5822 Cheena Drive offer parking?
No, 5822 Cheena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5822 Cheena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 Cheena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Cheena Drive have a pool?
No, 5822 Cheena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Cheena Drive have accessible units?
No, 5822 Cheena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Cheena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5822 Cheena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

