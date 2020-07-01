5821 Sugar Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Beautifully updated 3/3 Townhouse in well-maintained complex. Gated courtyard leads to large open home with high ceilings, loads of natural light. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wine cooler, separate dining room with crown/chair rail molding. Moldings and built-ins throughout. Dining and family room open to huge brick patio, gas log fireplaces in family, master and master bath. Huge bedroom sizes & loads of walk-in closets. Master bath with large walk-in shower with bench and separate tub. Plantation shutters. A Must See!