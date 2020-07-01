All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:53 PM

5821 Sugar Hill Drive

5821 Sugar Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5821 Sugar Hill Drive, Houston, TX 77057
Great Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3/3 Townhouse in well-maintained complex. Gated courtyard leads to large open home with high ceilings, loads of natural light. Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wine cooler, separate dining room with crown/chair rail molding. Moldings and built-ins throughout. Dining and family room open to huge brick patio, gas log fireplaces in family, master and master bath. Huge bedroom sizes & loads of walk-in closets. Master bath with large walk-in shower with bench and separate tub. Plantation shutters. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Sugar Hill Drive have any available units?
5821 Sugar Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 Sugar Hill Drive have?
Some of 5821 Sugar Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Sugar Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Sugar Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Sugar Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5821 Sugar Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 5821 Sugar Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Sugar Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 5821 Sugar Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 Sugar Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Sugar Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 5821 Sugar Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5821 Sugar Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5821 Sugar Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Sugar Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5821 Sugar Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.

