Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Like new, clean clean clean!!! New windows, blinds, Roof and recent AC. Hardwood throughout! Spacious and pretty! Lush back yard, fully fenced!All appliances remain. PERFECT for one building or remodeling a home. There was NO FLOODING... 2 car gararge...A TRUE 3 bedroom, and 2 bath very clean and nice home..Close to The Med Center, Galleria, Bellaire, Excellent Location!!!