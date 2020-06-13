5813 E post oak Lane

Amenities
Brand New Colina Home within the Uptown North community! Modern home has high-end finishes and all hardwood floors the hm. Chef's Kitchen perfect for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, great storage. 3 Bd/ 3.5 Bth/2Car. Master Retreat located on 3rd level is spacious, 2 large walk in closets, luxurious marble flooring, rainfall shower. This is one of the Best Houston Locations, easy access to I-10/610/290, convenient to Memorial Park, Downtown,City Center. Blocks to desired Awty International School. Come see it today!